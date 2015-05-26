MEXICO CITY May 26 The central bank of Mexico sold $74 million on Tuesday at an average price of 15.3123 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a slide in the peso currency.

The central bank offers $52 million a day, but it had sold just $30 million on Monday amid low demand due to a holiday in the United States, and the bank offered the remainder on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)