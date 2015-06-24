GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil a bright spot in subdued markets as investors seek next catalyst
* Investors expect liberal Moon to be elected S. Korea president
MEXICO CITY, June 24 The central bank of Mexico sold $52 million on Wednesday at an average price of 15.4462 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a recent slide in the peso currency.
* Investors expect liberal Moon to be elected S. Korea president
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes