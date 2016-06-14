(Adds quote from deputy finance minister, currency level)
MEXICO CITY, June 14 Mexico does not rule out
another discretionary foreign exchange market intervention, the
country's deputy finance minister said on Tuesday, adding that
global volatility is set to continue in upcoming days over
Brexit and U.S. Federal Reserve fears.
The Mexican peso fell to over four-months lows on Tuesday,
weaker than levels that caused Mexico's central bank to
intervene in February by hiking interest rates and selling
dollars to banks.
"We can't rule out any intervention, and reiterate that
we're in a period of very high volatility," Deputy Finance
Minister Fernando Aportela said at an event in Mexico City.
The peso was trading down 0.7 percent at 18.971 per dollar,
paring losses from a session low of 19.0250. It is nearly 5
percent weaker since Wednesday's close. The currency has fallen
10 percent against the dollar year-to-date.
He said the elevated volatility was due to risk aversion,
amid concerns Britain may vote next week to leave the European
Union, in a referendum known as Brexit. A Fed meeting this week
is also fanning concerns, he said.
