MEXICO CITY Oct 13 The Mexican peso could hold
its value or even strengthen against the U.S. dollar on the back
of a raft of domestic economic reforms and the country's close
ties to the United States, Mexico's central bank chief Agustin
Carstens said.
The peso has fallen more than 4 percent since May
on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve's roll-back of stimulus and
the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates could lead to capital
flight and weaken currencies in emerging markets.
Analysts expect the U.S. central bank to begin raising
interest rates in mid-2015.
But strong economic fundamentals in Mexico should help shore
up Mexico's peso, Carstens told Mexican newspaper Excelsior at
the end of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank
meetings in Washington over the weekend.
"We are very integrated with the United States, we have made
structural reforms and this is going to give us a greater growth
rate," he said. "It is very possible that the peso remains
stable or even tends to appreciate against the dollar."
However, Carstens said future market volatility cannot be
discounted.
Mexico's economy wobbled early this year as a tax hike
crimped consumer spending and a harsh American winter dragged on
U.S. demand for Mexican manufactured exports, but growth picked
up in the second quarter and is expected to rebound in the
second half of the year.
Carstens also downplayed fears that Mexico's crime problem
would stem investment. Alleged abuses by security forces have
fueled public anger over state violence and overshadowed
President Enrique Pena Nieto's reform agenda.
"I think it is a matter that could generate a certain
geographical divergence in the country, but not in the absolute
level of investment," Carstens told Mexican paper El Universal.
"Crime is being addressed and we hope that it slowly loses
importance as a factor that drags on economic growth."
Earlier this month officials found mass graves filled with
burned corpses in the hills outside the city of Iguala in the
restive southwestern state of Guerrero after forty-three
students went missing after clashing with police.
Authorities fear many of the students may be among the
victims and suspect police in league with gang members are
responsible for the apparent massacre.
Separately, Mexico's attorney general has filed murder
charges against three soldiers accused of executing 22 suspected
gang members in late June.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by
Simon Gardner and Paul Simao)