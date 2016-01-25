MEXICO CITY Jan 24 Mexico Central Bank Governor
Agustin Carstens expects a "major correction" in the value of
the country's currency, the Wall Street Journal reported him as
saying on Sunday.
"My sense is that there has been some overreaction in
particular in the exchange rate," the Journal quoted Carstens as
saying.
"Through time that pressure tends to disappear," he said.
"That can give place for a major correction, in the case of
Mexico for example, which is something I would be expecting."
Mexico's peso hit a record low against the dollar on
Thursday. The central bank hiked borrowing costs in December for
the first time in seven years in a bid to stem weakening in the
peso after the Federal Reserve lifted U.S. interest rates.
In a separate interview at the weekend, Carstens told
Bloomberg that it is "essential" that Mexico matches the U.S.
Federal Reserve on monetary policy, and that the question is
whether to act before or after the United States.
"Following the Fed is essential," Bloomberg quoted Carstens
as saying.
"Whether the decision is taken before or after will depend a
bit on other intervening factors that we can see at the moment
we make our decisions."
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Sandra Maler)