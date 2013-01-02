MEXICO CITY Jan 2 The pace of growth in Mexico's manufacturing sector rose in December for the third straight month in a sign that the country's factories are holding up amid a wider global slowdown, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 57.1 in December, after adjusting for seasonal variation, up from 55.6 in November. December's reading was the highest since the survey was launched in April 2011.