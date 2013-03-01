MEXICO CITY, March 1 The pace of growth in
Mexico's manufacturing sector eased for the second month in a
row in February to its lowest in more than a year, a survey
showed on Friday.
The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) dipped to 53.4 in February, after adjusting
for seasonal variation, down from 55.0 in January.
Although the reading above 50 showed continued expansion, it
was the slowest growth since January 2012 and both output and
new order growth slackened.
Firms also reported higher input prices, with the rate of
input price inflation at the highest since June 2012.
Manufacturing exports are equivalent to about 25 percent of
Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) and the country has been
shielded from a weak global environment by continued U.S. demand
for goods such as cars and televisions.
The government expects Mexico's growth to slow this year to
around 3.5 percent from 3.9 percent in 2012, but a collapse in
overseas demand for manufactured goods could drag that even
lower.
HSBC economist Sergio Martin said he expected growth of only
3.2 percent in 2013.
"Although the index remains at a healthy level, it eased for
the second month in a row. This suggests that the loss of
momentum in the manufacturing sector will prevail in the (first
half of) 2013," he said.
The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five
sub-indexes tracking changes in new orders, output, employment,
suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials and
finished goods.