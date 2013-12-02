MEXICO CITY Dec 2 Mexico's manufacturing sector
sentiment rose to its highest in eight months in November as a
strong increase in new orders suggested a nascent economic
recovery may gain more steam.
The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
jumped to 54.4 in November, after adjusting for
seasonal variation, from an upwardly revised 51.1 in October.
A reading above 50 signals expansion, while a lower reading
means a contraction.
The November reading on output pointed to expansion after a
contraction in October, while new orders posted their strongest
level since March on higher demand.
"This month's result suggests that the manufacturing sector
will maintain the recovery process started recently," said
Sergio Martin, chief economist at HSBC in Mexico.
Mexico's economy rebounded in the third quarter, growing at
its fastest pace in more than a year, while rising exports in
October pointed to further recovery after a sharp slowdown in
the first half of the year.
The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five
sub-indices tracking changes in new orders, output, employment,
suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials and
finished goods.