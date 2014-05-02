MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexico's manufacturing sector
sentiment picked up slightly in April off a five month low, a
survey showed on Friday, but remained weak, underscoring tepid
growth in Latin America's no. 2 economy.
The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
rose to 51.8 in April, after adjusting for seasonal
variation, from 51.7 in March.
A reading above 50 signals expansion, while a lower reading
points to contraction.
Output growth accelerated at its fastest pace since January,
but a reading of new orders expansion was steady at March's
five-month low.
"This result suggests that the manufacturing sector will
keep on growing, but probably at a slow pace," said Sergio
Martin, chief economist at HSBC in Mexico.
He added that the return to more normal levels of production
in the U.S. after bad weather early this year may support
Mexican manufacturing.
Data this week showed the pace of Mexican factory export
growth slowed in March, pointing to a sluggish economic
recovery.
Most of Mexico's exports are manufactured goods, and nearly
80 percent of them are sent to the United States.
The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five
sub-indices tracking changes in new orders, output, employment,
suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials and
finished goods.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper)