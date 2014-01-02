MEXICO CITY Jan 2 Mexico's manufacturing sector
sentiment rose to its highest in 10 months in December, a survey
showed on Thursday, as increases in new orders and output
suggested a nascent economic recovery may gain more steam.
The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
rose to 52.6 in December, after adjusting for
seasonal variation, from a downwardly revised 51.9 in November.
A reading above 50 signals expansion, while a lower reading
points to contraction.
New orders posted their strongest pace of expansion since
March on higher demand while output expanded by the most since
February.
Still the monthly indicator remained below its series
average of 53.6.
"This result seems to confirm the nascent recovery in the
manufacturing sector," said Sergio Martin, chief economist at
HSBC in Mexico.
Mexico's economy rebounded in the third quarter, growing at
its fastest pace in more than a year, while rising exports in
November pointed to further recovery after a sharp slowdown in
the first half of the year.
The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five
sub-indices tracking changes in new orders, output, employment,
suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials and
finished goods.