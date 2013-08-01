MEXICO CITY, Aug. 1 Mexico's manufacturing sector shrank in July, its first contraction in more than two years as output and new orders fell it what could point to a deepening slowdown in Latin America's No. 2 economy, a survey showed on Thursday.

The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.7 in July after adjusting for seasonal variation, from 51.3 in June. It was the first contraction since data collection began in April 2011.

A reading below 50 signals a decline in activity.

"This suggests that manufacturing will keep on struggling to grow in [the third quarter]," HSBC economist Sergio Martin said in a statement.

Factory output and new orders dropped in July, also for the first time since the series began.

Factory exports make up about a quarter of Mexico's GDP and shakier U.S. demand is seen pushing down Mexico's growth this year to around 3.1 percent from 3.9 percent last year.

The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five sub-indices tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials and finished goods.