MEXICO CITY Nov 1 Mexico's factories remained
stagnant in October, as output and employment contracted,
pointing to weakness in an incipient manufacturing recovery in
Latin America's second-biggest economy, a survey showed on
Friday.
The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
edged up to 50.2 in October, after adjusting for
seasonal variation, from 50.0 in September.
A reading above 50 signals expansion, while a lower reading
suggests contraction. October's reading was the second-lowest
since the series began in April 2011. The index posted its first
recorded contraction in July.
Although new orders rose at a modest pace for the third
month in a row, both output and employment fell below the
50-point threshold in October.
"This result suggests that the manufacturing sector will
continue to struggle to grow in the coming months," said Sergio
Martin, chief economist at HSBC in Mexico.
Mexico's economy likely expanded in the third quarter at its
fastest pace in more than a year after a sharp slowdown in the
first half of 2013, the finance ministry said Wednesday.
Analysts expect Mexico to grow about 1.3 percent this year,
slumping from 3.8 percent in 2012.
Shaky U.S. demand, along with a drop in construction,
dragged on Mexico's economy this year. Martin said massive
flooding and weaker U.S. growth due to a partial government
shutdown there could crimp a rebound in Mexican manufacturing
during the third quarter.
The central bank cut interest rates last week to a record
low of 3.50 percent, lowering borrowing costs for the second
month in a row, but policymakers said no further moves down were
planned due to the signs of better growth.
The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five
sub-indices tracking changes in new orders, output, employment,
suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials and
finished goods.