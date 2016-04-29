MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexico's budget deficit narrowed to 61.563 billion pesos (3.57 billion) in the first quarter of 2016, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The figure, which represents a 38 percent decrease from the deficit in the same period last year, was helped by a surplus of 8.534 billion pesos in March.

($1 = 17.2261 pesos) (Reporting by Luis Rojas)