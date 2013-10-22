BRIEF-Capitaland announces establishment of three new units
* Capitaland ltd - establishment of new wholly owned subsidiaries aspinden hotel reit llc, aspinden sm llc , aspinden trs llc
MEXICO CITY Oct 22 An increasing number of analysts expect Mexico's central bank to opt for an aggressive 50 basis point interest rate cut on Friday, though most still see a more moderate 25 basis point cut, Mexican bank Banamex said in a survey published on Tuesday.
The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 3.75 percent in September to counter an economic slowdown. A Reuters poll on Friday showed 21 of 26 analysts see another 25 basis point cut on Oct. 25.
Of 23 analysts polled by Banamex, 4 forecast a 50 basis point reduction, while 18 expected a 25 basis point cut this month, and one analyst foresaw a quarter point cut in December.
Banamex did not say when its poll was conducted.
* Capitaland ltd - establishment of new wholly owned subsidiaries aspinden hotel reit llc, aspinden sm llc , aspinden trs llc
BEIJING, April 1 China's central bank injected 618.99 billion yuan ($89.93 billion) into the financial system via short- and medium-term liquidity tools in March, up nearly 50 percent from the previous month, even as financial markets feared a cash crunch.
April 2 A tornado flipped over a mobile home in south-central Louisiana on Sunday, killing a toddler and her mother, as forecasters warned of a dangerous weather system bringing twisters, fierce straight-line winds and hail to the Gulf Coast region.