MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Some Mexican central bankers see more reasons for a possible interest rate hike, although most see worsening risks to the growth outlook, minutes of the September rate meeting showed on Friday.

Banco de Mexico policymakers were unanimous in their Sept. 7 decision to keep rates on hold at 4.5 percent but they had signaled they could tighten monetary policy in the future after inflation jumped to its highest in almost 2-1/2-years in August.

Most policymakers thought risks to growth had worsened since the previous policy meeting while most saw downside risks to inflation in the medium term.

Most members said they would only act if monetary policy could be useful in checking price rises, the minutes showed.