MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexico's central bank left interest rates on hold at 4.5 percent on Friday but moved to a tightening bias.

The Banco de Mexico has left rates unchanged at 4.5 percent since mid-2009, a level reached in the middle of a deep recession and analysts polled by Reuters had expected no change.

The central bank said a spike in inflation would be temporary and that risks to growth continued to deteriorate on global woes.