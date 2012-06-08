* Policymakers hold interest rates at 4.50 percent
* "Moderate" risk to inflation seen from weak peso
* Deepening Europe troubles raise risks to global, Mexican
economy
By By Michael O'Boyle and Krista Hughes
MEXICO CITY, June 8 Mexico's central bank held
borrowing costs steady on Friday and leaned back from an
interest rate cut as policymakers ramped up concern that a weak
peso could fan inflation.
The Banco de Mexico left its key rate at 4.50 percent, where
it has been since mid-2009, as unanimously predicted by analysts
in a Reuters poll.
In the statement accompanying the decision, policymakers
made it clear their next move could go either way.
They said Europe's deepening debt crisis posed a risk to
global and Mexican growth. They appeared to express even greater
concern that swooning global financial markets may keep the peso
under pressure - a trend that could stoke inflation.
Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, has slashed
borrowing costs to prop up its slumping economy and signaled
further cuts ahead. Second-ranked Mexico has held rates steady
during a slow but steady recovery from 2009's deep recession.
"Going forward, the board will remain alert to how all
factors determining inflation develop, since their behavior
might make it advisable to make the monetary policy stance more
or less restrictive depending on the scenario that arises," the
central bank said.
Policymakers removed a passage that had been present since
last year that suggested they could cut interest rates if the
U.S. Federal Reserve enacts a third round of large-scale bond
buying.
"The most important message is that the Banco de Mexico
decided to remove its easing bias," said Deutsche Bank economist
Fernando Losada. "The chance that Mexico cuts rates is very
low."
Yields on interest rate swaps edged up after the
decision as the market cut back on already-slim bets of an
interest rate cut during the coming year. The market is betting
rates will hold steady until rising in 2014.
PESO RISKS EYED
The statement contained an extended discussion of risks
stemming from exchange rate moves, following an 8 percent fall
in the peso since the central bank's last policy meeting in
April. Mexican policymakers -- who have played down the risk to
inflation from the weak peso -- acknowledged a "moderate" risk
to prices from the currency. They also noted risks Europe's debt
woes could hurt global growth.
The peso has bounced back from a three-year low hit last
week, though analysts expect it to remain under pressure in
coming weeks on concerns about Europe's debt troubles. A weaker
peso can make imports more expensive and drive up prices across
the economy.
"They can not ignore the fact that we have a very pressured
exchange rate," said Rafael Camarena, an economist at Santander
in Mexico City. "There is an elevated uncertainty about the
future of Europe and that is what is spurring this cautious
posture."
The peso has fallen about 8 percent since the central bank's
last policy meeting in April. Although it has bounced back from
a three-year low hit last week, analysts expect concerns about
Europe's debt troubles to keep it under pressure.
Mexico's economy started the year strongly, helped by demand
for its manufactured goods in the United States. The central
bank lifted its growth forecast for 2012 in May to a range of
3.25 percent to 4.25 percent.
The annual inflation rate rose to 3.85 percent in May. Core
services inflation is increasing, but this remains well below 3
percent and shows only a gradual acceleration in home-grown
price pressures.
Inflation is expected to rise in coming months but then to
fall back by the end of the year to 3.65 percent, according to a
monthly central bank poll of analysts carried out at the end of
May and published on June 1.