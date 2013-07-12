MEXICO CITY, July 12 Mexico's central bank held
borrowing costs steady on Friday, noting risks to economic
activity had increased, and saying it would closely monitor the
effect of slower growth on inflation.
The Banco de Mexico left its benchmark interest rate
at 4 percent, in line with the expectations of
analysts in a Reuters poll.
Policymakers said their current stance was in line with the
outlook for no generalized price pressures, and that the balance
of risks for inflation had improved after price increases cooled
from a recent spike.
A pick-up in U.S. job growth is expected to help boost
demand for exports from Latin America's second biggest economy,
and the central bank said Mexican growth should accelerate in
the second half of the year.
"Still, due to the quickness and depth with which the
economic slowdown has happened, the downside risks for economic
activity have increased," the bank wrote in its statement.
Mexico's government cut its growth estimate for 2013 to 3.1
percent from 3.5 percent about two months ago, after a weak
start to the year.
The central bank said a recent sharp slump in the peso
currency had not spurred any inflation pressures. The peso's
losses have assuaged policymakers' previous worries that it was
becoming too strong.
In March, the central bank cut its benchmark rate for the
first time in nearly four years in what was seen as a bid to
reduce the appeal of local assets to yield-hungry investors.
Since then, fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin to
withdraw its massive monthly stimulus this year have hammered
the peso as investors bet tighter U.S. monetary policy would
strengthen the dollar and draw out funds that sought higher
yields in Mexico due to the Fed's easy policies.
Mexico's peso sank to its weakest in nearly a year
last month, but it has since bounced back to trade around 12.80
this week, pushing the cost of dollars in pesos back below the
psychological 13-per-dollar level, but well above the levels
near 12 that could crimp exporters' profits and slow growth.
Mexican annual inflation cooled to a four-month low of 4.09
percent in June, retreating after a surge in fresh food prices.
The central bank said that the annual inflation rate would
be between 3 percent and 4 percent in the second half of 2013,
below policymakers' 4 percent ceiling.