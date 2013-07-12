By Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY, July 12 Mexico's central bank said
on Friday that risks to the economy had increased, yet it hinted
it will likely hold interest rates steady as global markets try
to gauge when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to curb its
stimulus measures.
The Banco de Mexico left its benchmark interest rate
at 4 percent, in line with the expectations of
analysts in a Reuters poll.
Fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could start to cut back its
stimulus program this year have hammered the Mexican peso as
investors bet tighter U.S. monetary policy would draw out funds
that had sought higher yields in Mexico.
The central bank noted the "fragility of the external
environment and volatility in international financial markets,"
which analysts said suggest the central bank has largely been
sidelined from acting until the Fed provides a clearer plan.
"The truth is, they do not have much room to maneuver," said
Marco Oviedo, an analyst at Barclays in Mexico City. "This
proves that Banxico it waiting on other events in order to make
any move."
Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps were little
changed as investors stuck to bets that project steady Mexican
borrowing costs into the middle of next year - when some think
the Fed could start to tighten, and Mexico, too.
A pick-up in U.S. job growth is expected to help boost
demand for exports from Latin America's second-biggest economy,
and the central bank said Mexican growth should accelerate in
the second half of the year.
"Still, due to the quickness and depth with which the
economic slowdown has happened, the downside risks for economic
activity have increased," the bank wrote in its statement.
Still, data on Friday showed Mexican industrial output rose
at its fastest pace in nearly a year in May on stronger
manufacturing and construction activity, partially offsetting a
deep slump the prior month.
Mexico's government cut its growth estimate for 2013 to 3.1
percent from 3.5 percent about two months ago, after a weak
start to the year.
COOLER INFLATION
The central bank said that the balance of risks for
inflation had improved. Mexican annual inflation cooled to a
four-month low of 4.09 percent in June, cooling after a surge in
fresh food prices.
Policymakers stuck to their previous view that the annual
inflation rate would be between 3 percent and 4 percent in the
second half of 2013, below policymakers' 4 percent ceiling.
Mexico's peso sank to its weakest in nearly a year
last month, but it has since bounced back to trade around 12.80
this week, pushing the cost of dollars in pesos back below the
psychological 13-per-dollar level, but well above the levels
near 12 that could crimp exporters' profits and slow growth.
The central bank said a recent sharp slump in the peso
currency had not spurred any inflation pressures. The peso's
losses have assuaged policymakers' previous worries that it was
becoming too strong.
In March, the central bank cut its benchmark rate for the
first time in nearly four years in what was seen as a bid to
reduce the appeal of local assets to yield-hungry investors.