By Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Mexico's central bank kept
interest rates on hold on Friday and argued that a recent spike
in inflation would quickly fade next year while flagging the
risk that social unrest in the country could dampen a modest
recovery.
The Banco de Mexico maintained its benchmark interest rate
at a record low of 3 percent, as expected by 15 of
16 analysts polled by Reuters.
Policymakers said the growth outlook was the same as in
their last meeting in September when they noted that economic
activity had improved. Mexico is expected by economists to grow
around 2.5 percent in 2014 after a weak start to the year.
Among the risks that could lower consumer price pressures,
the central bank noted, "the possibility of less dynamic
economic activity than forecast in case recent social events in
the country affect the expectations of economic agents."
Protesters have taken to the streets in the past month since
43 students were abducted by police in southwest Mexico on Sept.
26. The search for the missing students has derailed President
Enrique Pena Nieto's efforts to focus on economic reforms.
Annual inflation in Mexico accelerated to a nine-month high
of 4.32 percent in early October, above the bank's 4 percent
ceiling, but policymakers said on Friday they expect inflation
to ease back toward their 3 percent target by mid-next year.
Mexico's peso slumped to a 2-1/2 year low in
mid-October and has recovered slightly since then.
In its statement on Friday, the bank's board said it could
not rule out the possibility of greater Mexican market
volatility in the future.
Deeper peso losses could fan inflation through higher
import prices.
Emerging market assets around the world have suffered as
investors speculate that higher U.S. interest rates will reverse
a tide of investment that flowed into developing countries in
recent years, searching for higher yields.
Mexico's central bank is not expected to raise interest
rates until the U.S. Federal Reserve lifts borrowing costs,
which is forecast for the second half of next year.
Policymakers held their benchmark rate steady at July and
September meetings after catching markets off guard with a 50
basis points cut in June to counter sluggish growth.
Recent data showed the service sector contracted in August
while exports and consumer imports sank in September.
Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps rose after
the decision, and Siobhan Morgan, a debt analyst at Jefferies &
Co., said the move higher was likely due to investors abandoning
bets on another interest rate cut.
Mexico's interest rate swap market is betting on a 25 basis
point hike by the middle of next year and at least half a
percentage point by the end of 2015.
