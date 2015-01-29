(Adds central bank comments on peso, fiscal policy)
MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Mexico's central bank on
Thursday held interest rates at a record low as policymakers
eyed the risk that a sharply weaker peso could fan consumer
prices higher while also noting big risks to growth.
The bank kept its main interest rate at 3.00
percent, as expected by 19 of 20 analysts polled by Reuters.
Policymakers said they would carefully watch the impact of a
deep peso slump on inflation and said the currency could stay at
current levels - close to an almost six year low - for a
"prolonged period."
Annual inflation slowed sharply in early January to just
above 3 percent after running above the central bank's 4 percent
ceiling.
However, Mexico's peso tumbled nearly 12
percent in the fourth quarter. While it has recovered slightly,
the sharp drop could push vendors to raise prices this year.
Balancing their concerns about inflation and the peso,
central bank board members said there were "big risks" facing
the economy. Mexico's economy is expected to have grown just
above 2 percent last year.
Policymakers said private consumption had yet to show signs
of a clear recovery, noting that a jump in public spending had
produced only a "limited" impact on growth.
Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said earlier
this month that Mexico will probably have to raise interest
rates this year, given the Federal Reserve's own expected hike
in U.S. borrowing costs.
In their statement on Thursday, policymakers said the peso's
recent losses reflected concerns about the impact of lower oil
prices on Mexico's fiscal position and current account.
The central bank said it could not rule out further peso
losses due to expectations about the Fed's move, which analysts
think could spur a reversal of a tide of investment that has
flooded into emerging markets in recent years.
Given the risks of a sharper peso depreciation, policymakers
said it would be important to strengthen the country's
macroeconomic position "especially in the fiscal area," where
appropriate.
The price for Mexico's mix of crude MEX-OSP has fallen to
just above $40 per barrel compared to a estimates of $79 per
barrel used to plan the 2015 budget.
While the finance ministry has said it had bought
derivatives to hedge enough of its oil exports to maintain
planned spending, local media has reported that officials are
planning to announce spending cuts soon.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Gabriel Stargardter; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)