MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexico's central bank is
weighing the weak economy's need for low interest rates against
the pressure to act if the Fed hikes, governor Agustin Carstens
said on Thursday.
Carstens told lawmakers that policymakers will not hesitate
to raise interest rates if inflation is threatened by weakness
in the peso due to bets for higher U.S. interest rates.
He later suggested policymakers had room to hike off a
current record low of 3 percent without crimping the economy.
"If we raise a little I think it won't have a major
impact on economic growth," Carstens said at a congressional
hearing in Mexico City.
Mexico's central bank is expected to hold borrowing costs
steady next week, according to a Reuters poll, and analysts
project policymakers will raise rates by 25 basis points in the
third quarter.
The peso last month sank to a historic low against the
dollar, hammered by a slump in oil prices and fears that higher
U.S. interest rates will push investors to drop emerging market
assets.
But data on Thursday showed that annual inflation cooled
closer to the central bank's 3 percent target in early April,
reaching 3.03 percent, giving policymakers room to keep rates
low for now.
Mexican growth is expected to be just below 3 percent this
year after expanding 2.1 percent last year amid slack domestic
demand.
