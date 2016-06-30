(Adds economist comments)
By Michael O'Boyle and Gabriel Stargardter
MEXICO CITY, June 30 Mexico's central bank
raised its key interest rate more than expected on Thursday in a
bid to support the peso and calm concerns that currency weakness
could inflame inflation.
The Banco de Mexico raised its key rate by half
a percentage point to 4.25 percent, above the 25 basis-point
hike projected by the median of analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The peso has been buffeted by global volatility since
May and is the second-worst-performing emerging market currency
this year, behind the Argentine peso. It reversed losses to gain
around 1 percent after Thursday's announcement.
Policymakers said they hiked rates to prevent deep peso
losses from hitting inflation expectations after "external
conditions deteriorated in a significant way."
"I wouldn't rule out that they could hike again, even before
the Fed, if the exchange rate keeps trading very poorly," said
Benito Berber, an analyst at Nomura in New York.
The U.S. Federal Reserve Bank set aside a possible rate hike
earlier this month, and many analysts now expect the Fed will
keep rates on hold until late this year, if not longer.
Sergio Luna, an economist at Banamex in Mexico City, noted
that policymakers did not say the hike was a one-off increase as
they did in February when they raised interest rates by 50 basis
points in an unscheduled meeting after the peso tumbled.
"They left the door open, maintaining a hawkish tone in a
sense," said Luna, one of the five banks expecting a
50-basis-point hike in the Reuters poll.
The central bank said the balance of risks for both
inflation and economic growth had deteriorated, even though the
inflation outlook was congruent with its 3 percent target.
Mexico's peso slumped more than 7 percent against the dollar
in May, its worst monthly loss in four years, and last week's
surprise vote by the United Kingdom to leave the European Union
drove the currency to a record low.
Policymakers fear that peso losses could drive foreign
holders of local currency debt to dump bonds, sparking a mass
exodus that would hammer the peso and raise the risk of an
impact on inflation.
Strategists at Mexican bank Banorte said they expected the
market would pressure the central bank for further increases if
the peso keeps weakening.
"In order to achieve any reaction in the local markets, from
now on Banxico will need to hike 50 basis points," Banorte said
in a note, saying it has revised its outlook to half-percentage
point increases in September and December, which would take the
benchmark rate to 5.25 percent by the end of the year.
(Additional reporting by Jean Luis Arce and Miguel Angel
Gutierrez; Editing by Simon Gardner and Leslie Adler)