* Policymakers hold key rate at 4.50 percent
* Bank sees threat of "severe" global downturn
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, July 20 Mexico's central bank held
its benchmark interest rate steady o n F riday as it eyed a spike
in inflation, but it noted a growing risk of a global downturn,
suggesting policymakers may not raise rates even if consumer
prices climb higher.
The Banco de Mexico kept its benchmark interest rate at 4.50
percent, in line with analysts' expectations. It stuck to its
outlook from June that it would closely watch inflation factors.
Mexico cut rates following the credit crisis in late 2008 to
counter a deep recession but has kept its key rate steady for
the last three years.
Solid U.S. demand for Mexican exports has shielded the local
economy from a global slowdown that has pushed Brazil to slash
interest rates to a record low. Analysts said Mexico was not
likely to move rates this year.
Although the economy is holding up, unemployment remains
well above levels reached before the 2008-09 global financial
crisis. A separate report on Fr iday showed Mexico's seasonally
adjusted jobless rate stayed just below 5 percent.
Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps dipped after
the central bank statement as the market increased bets on the
chance for an interest rate cut in 2013.
Annual inflation in Mexico accelerated to its highest rate
in 1-1/2 years in June, above the central bank's 4 percent
limit. Policymakers said short-term risks to consumer prices had
risen due to a spike in agricultural prices.
"However, it is considered that in the medium-term the risks
(to inflation) on the downside have intensified due to a greater
possibility of a severe weakening of the global economy," the
central bank said, also noting the risks to growth had risen.
COMFORT ZONE
Inflation in July is expected to stay above the central
bank's comfort zone due to higher agricultural prices and the
impact of a bird flu outbreak in western Mexico.
But the central bank said the effect would be "transitory"
and economists said policymakers are unlikely to raise interest
rates due to temporary factors.
"There is no reason to think that Banxico could move
interest rates higher or lower in the short term," said Luis
Rodriguez, head of analysis at Mexican brokerage Finamex.
The central bank said the economy was still expanding and
the output gap had closed, which suggests further growth could
begin to pressure inflation. On Thursday, President Felipe
Calderon said Mexico could grow by 4 percent this year.
That compares with growth of 2 percent in Brazil this year,
according to a Reuters poll issued o n T hursday. The median of
the poll showed analysts raised their estimate for Mexican
growth in 2012 to 3.7 percent from 3.5 percent in an April poll.
Commenting on Mexico's currency, the central bank said the
limited impact on core goods prices from a weak peso should not
cause second round effects, such as higher wages, that could
fuel inflation.
Mexican policymakers have worried that a weak peso could fan
inflation since the currency blew past 12 per U.S. dollar last
year. The market bet on a cut last year and again in April, but
the central bank kept rates in check.
A weaker currency makes imported goods more expensive for
domestic consumers in peso terms. The currency has
recovered more than 9 percent from a three-year low hit in early
June to trade around 13.35 on Friday.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analyst Carlos Capistran said
in a note that if the peso firms past 12.70 per dollar, it would
increase the chance of an interest rate cut.
"However, a deceleration in the United States that called
for monetary policy easing there could weaken the peso and
loosen Mexico's monetary conditions, once again preventing a
cut," Capistran said in a note to clients.