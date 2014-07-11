(Adds economist quote, graphic)
MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexico's central bank kept
interest rates on hold on Friday, highlighting signs of stronger
economic growth while still pointing to slack in the economy
that bodes for steady borrowing costs ahead.
The Banco de Mexico maintained its benchmark interest rate
at a record low of 3 percent, as expected by
analysts polled by Reuters, after policymakers surprised markets
by delivering a 50 basis point cut last month.
Board members said growth picked up in the second quarter
after a soft patch but warned domestic spending "still hasn't
shown clear signals of recovery." They pointed to economic
headwinds that will keep consumer price pressures contained
until late 2015.
Still, policymakers said they would monitor the factors
affecting inflation "including the expected economic recovery
and the relative monetary posture of Mexico compared to the
United States," suggesting they would not cut interest rates
further.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark
interest rate in the middle of next year. The median forecast of
analysts surveyed by Reuters last week is for Mexico to move in
sync, raising its benchmark rate 25 basis points in the second
quarter of 2015, on par with a prior poll.
Credit Suisse economist Alonso Cervera expects the central
bank to begin raising rates in the second half of next year.
"When the Fed hikes and if we get turmoil in the markets, I
think the central bank will be quick to react," he said.
Mexico's economy grew only 0.3 percent in the first quarter
compared with the last three months of 2013, weaker than
expected, and the central bank has said it will likely revise
down its current forecast for an expansion this year of 2.3
percent to 3.3 percent.
Data last month showed the economy expanded in April at its
fastest pace since November 2012 on strength in the services
sector.
But sales at big retail stores open at least a year dipped
in June, highlighting Mexicans' continued reluctance to spend.
Mexico's annual inflation rate ticked up in June to a
three-month high of 3.75 percent, but remained below the central
bank's 4 percent ceiling.
Policymakers said the inflation trend continued to be
favorable and the annual rate should fall back toward near 3
percent by the start of next year.
