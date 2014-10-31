UPDATE 3-KKR-led group ups ante in bidding war for Australia's Tatts lotto
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Mexico's central bank kept interest rates on hold on Friday and argued that a recent spike in inflation would quickly fade next year even as the economy mounts a modest recovery.
The Banco de Mexico maintained its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 3.00 percent, as expected by 15 of 16 analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle)
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
April 19 Electronics payments provider Paytm is in talks with Japan's SoftBank Group to raise $1.2 to $1.5 billion in cash, making the latter one of the largest shareholders in the fintech start-up, Mint newspaper reported on Wednesday citing sources.