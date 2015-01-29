MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Mexico's central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday at a record low as policymakers eyed the risk that a weak peso could fan consumer prices higher while also noting big risks to growth.

The central bank held its main interest rate at a record low of 3.00 percent, as expected by 19 of 20 analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Gabriel Stargardter)