BRIEF-Citigroup files for floating rate notes of up to $1.5 bln
* Files for floating rate notes of up to $1.5 billion due May 17, 2024 - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY Feb 4 Mexico's central bank held borrowing costs steady on Thursday, but said it would monitor increasing risks to inflation from a deep slump in the peso even as it noted the outlook for growth had worsened.
The Banco de Mexico left its key rate at 3.25 percent, as expected by all 15 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper)
* Says offering 10.0 million common shares