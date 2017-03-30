MEXICO CITY, March 30 Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the fifth meeting in a row on Thursday, but policymakers slowed the pace of hikes on the back of a rally in the peso.

The board of the Banco de Mexico unanimously decided to raise its main rate by a quarter percentage point to 6.50 percent, as expected by 15 of 24 analysts surveyed by Reuters, the bank said in a statement.

The central bank had hiked in 50-basis point moves in its previous four meetings. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Gabriel Stargardter)