By Alexandra Alper and Elinor Comlay
MEXICO CITY, July 14 While their parents may
have scrimped and saved to raise small armies of children on a
single paycheck, growing numbers of high-earning Mexican couples
are putting the department store before the baby carriage.
Couples with dual incomes but no kids, or "Dinks," are on
the rise in Mexico, nearly doubling since 2005. They are buoying
a growing high-end goods market, splashing out on everything
from expensive lingerie to home decor.
Though just over a million in number, the couples are a gold
mine for leading brands, and their spending habits are shoring
up consumer demand as Mexico's economy cools.
Sandra Rodarte, 27, an events producer who shops for Apple
products and loves fine whiskies, drops at least 10,000
pesos ($780) a month on non-essentials like annual trips to the
United States.
She and her live-in boyfriend have no plans to raise a
family, she explains while lunching at the exclusive marble-clad
shopping mall, Antara, in downtown Mexico City.
"It's more fun, freer ... as a person and as a couple," said
Rodarte, who is conscious that being a Dink means going against
the grain in a culture that values marriage and motherhood. "Of
course there are stigmas. Here in Mexico, women are supposed to
leave their homes in white to get married as virgins."
Little data exists on how much Mexican Dinks spend, but a
2008 study by consulting firm De la Riva Group found that each
couple shells out about 165,000 pesos ($12,900) per annum,
largely on movies, restaurants and bars - or some 220 billion
pesos ($17.17 billion) in total.
That infusion is helping to boost Mexico's luxury goods
market, which is projected to expand 12 percent this year, on
par with growth over the last four years, according to Bain &
Company, a consulting firm.
By contrast, total retail sales grew 3.7 percent last year.
For luxury leather goods maker Coach, Dinks are a
growing market, company president Ian Bickley said in an email.
The firm, which set up shop in Mexico a decade ago, now
boasts 26 locations, its biggest presence in Latin America, and
plans to open a new store in the city of Queretaro this year.
And with good reason.
Spending in Mexico on designer apparel, luxury accessories
and fine wines hit $3.88 billion in 2012, up from $2.16 billion
in 2004, according to Euromonitor, a sales tracking firm.
"We see a definite uptick in interest from brands that just
a couple of years ago we never imagined ... would be calling us
and saying, 'We're interested in Latin America and what can you
tell us about Mexico?'" said Franco Calderon, president of Latin
American Retail Connection, which helps consumer goods stores
set up shop in the region.
His firm is working on plans with luxury lingerie brand
Agent Provocateur to debut in Mexico through top-end department
store chain Palacio de Hierro.
FALLING BIRTH RATES, RISING SPENDING
Dinks, a concept born in the 1980s, are still a small subset
of Mexicans, making up a projected 3.4 percent of households at
the end of 2012. That compares with 4.5 percent in regional peer
Brazil, 14 percent in the United States and 17.6 percent in the
United Kingdom.
But analysts see the number continuing to grow, thanks to
powerful social changes.
Mexican women, who once were far likelier to be looking
after children than becoming lawyers, accountants or doctors,
are now almost as well educated as men.
In 1960, only 0.5 percent of women had a university degree.
By 2010 the number had leapt to almost 16 percent - just a
fraction behind their male peers.
Meanwhile, birth rates in Mexico have plunged to an
estimated 2.2 babies per woman this year from 5.7 babies in
1976, according to the national statistics agency.
Unlike in Europe, where the birth rate is a low 1.6, Mexican
Dinks typically postpone child bearing rather than avoid it
altogether. Seven out of 10 Mexican Dinks in the De la Riva
Group survey said they want to have children eventually.
One of them is Tatiana Romero, a 27-year-old licensing
compliance expert at software firm The Foundry. She and her
boyfriend spend about 10,000 to 11,000 pesos ($780 to $860) a
month on non-essentials, including 2,000 pesos ($160) for a nice
meal.
Romero, who bought a Mexico City home with her partner this
month, said she hopes to have kids by age 33, but for now, she
is happy to enjoy "the acquisitive power, the ability to treat
ourselves" that comes with two incomes and no children.
A fan of clothing brands from H&M and Zara
to Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss, Romero
says having a family "is something I grew up with. You dream
about getting married and having kids."
The combination of delayed parenthood and dual income has
encouraged more expensive tastes.
"You're talking about relatively young couples that
have strong purchasing power because they work and have enough
discretionary income that they can undoubtedly dedicate to
decorating their homes," said Carlos Miranda, vice president of
Grupo Axo, which this year brought home decor brand Crate &
Barrel to Mexico from the United States.
Axo, which also operates cosmetics company Sephora and
clothing label Emporio Armani, has already opened two Crate &
Barrel stores in Mexico City, with plans for a third in the city
of Puebla.
HEY BIG SPENDER
To be sure, some see potential headwinds over Dinks'
creditworthiness and financial optimism.
"They're spending more than they can afford," said Bain & Co
Partner Claudia D'Arpizio, who describes the group as "Henrys,"
"High Earners, Not Rich Yet."
The De la Riva study suggested that saving is not a big
priority for Dinks. As a group, however, they earn more on
average than all other types of households, according to a 2010
survey by the Mexican statistics office.
What is clear is that spending by the no-kids set is
resilient.
Sales at department stores Palacio de Hierro and Liverpool
rose about 10 percent in the first quarter from
the year earlier, almost double revenue growth at supermarket
chains Wal-Mart de Mexico and Soriana
over the same period.
"Clearly the soft patch has had a bigger impact on Mexico's
upcoming middle class and not necessarily on the wealthier
segments of the economy, which continue to consume," said Will
Landers, an equity portfolio manager at BlackRock.