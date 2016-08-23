(Updates with comparative data, table)
MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 Mexican retail sales rose in
June, government data showed on Tuesday, pointing to solid
consumer-driven growth in Latin America's no. 2 economy.
Adjusted for seasonal swings, retail sales rose 1.0 percent
from May compared to a 1.2 percent expansion the prior month
. Compared to the same month last year, sales rose
9.4 percent.
Mexico's economy shrank in the second quarter for the first
time in three years, dragged down by the deepest slump in
industrial output since 2009, and the government revised down
its 2016 outlook, but the economy was not seen sliding into
recession soon.
Gross domestic product contracted by 0.2 percent from the
prior quarter MXGDPQ=ECI, seasonally-adjusted data from national
statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Monday.
Retail June 2016 May 2016 June 2015
sales (pct
change)
month/mont 1.0 1.2 0.8
h
year/year 9.4 8.6 5.4
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)