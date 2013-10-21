MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 Mexican retail sales fell in August compared to July when adjusted for seasonal factors, data from the national statistics agency showed on Monday, backing bets the central bank will lower borrowing costs to support growth. It was the biggest fall since December. Mexico's economy contracted for the first time in four years in the second quarter. A Reuters poll on Friday showed most analysts expect the central bank to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points this week for the second month in a row in order to support the economy. Retail Sales Aug July Aug 2012 month/month -1.4 0.34 1.66 year/year -2.2 1.3 4.8