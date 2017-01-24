PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY Jan 24 Mexico's retailer association Antad said on Tuesday it expects same store retail sales to grow 4.2 percent this year, down from 6.3 percent in 2016.
Same store sales grew 5.3 percent in December, according to the association, which includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana, in addition to other chains.
(Reporting by Noe Torres and Roberto Aguilar)
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 29 British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would walk away from divorce talks with the European Union without a deal if she had to, but her rival in next week's election, Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, said he would make sure an agreement was reached if he won power.