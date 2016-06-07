MEXICO CITY, June 7 Mexican central bank board
member Manuel Sanchez on Tuesday said that the outlook for
emerging economies could "significantly deteriorate" and that
the worst hit will be countries with poor economic policies and
financial imbalances.
In a presentation in Guatemala City posted on the Bank of
Mexico's website, Sanchez said the U.S. Federal Reserve could
have difficulties withdrawing its stimulus and that loosening of
monetary policy by advanced economies could hurt the credibility
of central banks.
