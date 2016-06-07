MEXICO CITY, June 7 Mexican central bank board member Manuel Sanchez on Tuesday said that the outlook for emerging economies could "significantly deteriorate" and that the worst hit will be countries with poor economic policies and financial imbalances.

In a presentation in Guatemala City posted on the Bank of Mexico's website, Sanchez said the U.S. Federal Reserve could have difficulties withdrawing its stimulus and that loosening of monetary policy by advanced economies could hurt the credibility of central banks. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)