MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 A worsening outlook for
inflation in Mexico is 'worrisome', central bank board member
Manuel Sanchez said on Friday.
In the text of a speech to a chapter of the United
States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce in New York, he noted
private-sector forecasts for inflation to exceed 4 percent
through the rest of the year.
"The worsened scenario is worrisome, as inflation imposes a
significant cost on society," Sanchez said.
The Banco de Mexico targets inflation of 3 percent, with a
one percentage point tolerance zone on each side.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Michael O'Boyle)