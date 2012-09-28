* Banco de Mexico's Sanchez warns on inflation

* Says must be aware of capital reversal risk

* Cenbank research says controls can backfire

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 Mexico's worsening inflation outlook is 'worrisome' and the central bank will act if it sees the trend becoming entrenched, Banco de Mexico board member Manuel Sanchez said on Friday.

Inflation has accelerated to its highest level in 2-1/2 years and while policymakers expect the jump to be temporary, they are determined to head off generalized price pressures.

In a speech to a chapter of the United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce in New York, Sanchez said Mexico was vulnerable to risks such as slowing U.S. industrial production, a sudden stop in capital inflows and further euro zone troubles.

But despite concerns about growth, private sector economists forecast inflation to exceed the central bank's 4 percent ceiling for the rest of the year, he said.

"The worsened scenario is worrisome, as inflation imposes a significant cost on society," Sanchez said, adding that the central bank would act if it saw serious inflation risks.

The Banco de Mexico targets inflation of 3 percent, with a one percentage point tolerance zone on each side.

Inflation has overshot 4 percent in recent months, hitting 4.73 percent in early September as prices of fresh produce spiked on bad weather and an outbreak of avian flu.

Still, Mexico's benchmark interest rates have been held at 4.5 percent since mid-2009, and investors are not pricing in a rate hike until April 2014.

The central bank is watching carefully for signs that current high inflation is bleeding into the wider economy, and Sanchez noted the prices of close to half the goods in Mexico's inflation basket were rising at a rate above 4 percent.

Inflation expectations - one signal of second-round effects - were increasing in the short term and in the long term, remained above the target, he said.

In its latest economic forecasts, the central bank said inflation would remain above 4 percent in the third quarter, but fall below 4 percent by the end of the year, although economists see this as unlikely.

CAPITAL REVERSAL?

Sanchez said the baseline scenario was that external conditions would continue to favor growth, pointing to new stimulus from the Federal Reserve and other major central banks. He said the economy was expected to grow between 3 and 4 percent this year and next.

The Banco de Mexico's official forecast is for growth of 3.25 to 4.25 percent this year and 3 to 4 percent next year, while the government expects growth of 3.5 to 4 percent for this year and next.

Sanchez, seen as one of the hawks on the central bank's board, also said that Mexico had attracted strong investment from overseas investors and policymakers needed to keep in mind the risk of a capital reversal, although he gave no sign that this was imminent.

Some fear that the Fed's 'QE3' bond-buying may push a further rush of cheap money into emerging economies and drive up exchange rates, although Mexico has so far eschewed steps to limit inflows or currency gains - unlike some of its South American counterparts.

"Possible capital reversal calls for prudence on the part of economic agents in Mexico," Sanchez said. "As in any economy, the need to detect financial bubbles poses a challenge for policymakers."

As of Sept. 19, Mexico had record foreign investment of 1.4 trillion pesos ($108.64 billion) in government debt, mostly longer-dated bonds.

Banco de Mexico research, also published on Friday, found emerging market attempts to stem capital inflows during the last round of Fed easing had a limited effect in the longer term.

Steps pursued by countries such as Brazil, Chile and Colombia, including slapping new taxes on investment, raising bank reserve requirements and tariff reforms, may even make investors see them as a riskier bet, the paper said.