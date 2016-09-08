MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Mexico needs to send clear signals to financial markets, such as reaching a primary surplus next year and showing that debt levels are stabilizing, new Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Thursday.

Mexico will achieve a primary surplus by improving efficiency, and making important efforts to cut public spending, Meade told local radio ahead of the presentation of the 2017 budget proposal later on Thursday. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)