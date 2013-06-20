MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican retail sales slipped in April from the previous month, pointing to weak consumer spending as growth slows in Latin America's no. 2 economy. Still, annual sales rose after two months of falls. After a weak start to the year, economic growth in Mexico is expected to ease to 3.1 percent, down from earlier projections for 3.5 percent expansion this year. (pct change) April March Year ago month/month -0.8 +0.15* +1.4* year/year +2.5 -2.4 +2.5 *revised