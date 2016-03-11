MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico central bank
Governor Agustin Carstens is "implicitly" factoring in the
chances of U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump becoming
president as the bank analyzes risk to the Mexican economy,
Bloomberg reported on Friday.
In a local TV interview due to be shown at 8.30 pm Mexico
City time (9:30 p.m. ET/0230 GMT), Carstens was asked whether
the chances of Trump, a persistent critic of the North American
Free Trade Agreement, becoming the next president of the United
States was seen in the bank's risk models.
"Explicitly, no," Bloomberg reported Carstens as saying,
"but implicitly all of us have it in our heads."
Earlier this week, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said
in an interview his country would not pay for Trump's proposed
wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and likened his "strident
tone" to the ascent of dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito
Mussolini.
Trump, the front-runner to win the Republican Party
presidential nomination for the Nov. 8 election, has sparked
outrage in Mexico with his campaign vows to slap tariffs on
Mexican exports and to build a wall along the southern U.S.
border and to make Mexico pay for it.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Richard Chang)