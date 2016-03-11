MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico central bank Governor Agustin Carstens is "implicitly" factoring in the chances of U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump becoming president as the bank analyzes risk to the Mexican economy, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

In a local TV interview due to be shown at 8.30 pm Mexico City time (9:30 p.m. ET/0230 GMT), Carstens was asked whether the chances of Trump, a persistent critic of the North American Free Trade Agreement, becoming the next president of the United States was seen in the bank's risk models.

"Explicitly, no," Bloomberg reported Carstens as saying, "but implicitly all of us have it in our heads."

Earlier this week, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said in an interview his country would not pay for Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and likened his "strident tone" to the ascent of dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

Trump, the front-runner to win the Republican Party presidential nomination for the Nov. 8 election, has sparked outrage in Mexico with his campaign vows to slap tariffs on Mexican exports and to build a wall along the southern U.S. border and to make Mexico pay for it. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Richard Chang)