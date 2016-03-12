(Updates with Carstens' comments on Mexican monetary policy)
MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico central bank
governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday he is "implicitly"
factoring in the possibility of Republican hopeful Donald Trump
becoming U.S. president in the bank's economic risk models.
In an interview with El Financiero/Bloomberg Carstens was
asked whether the chances of Trump, a persistent critic of the
North American Free Trade Agreement, becoming the next president
of the United States was in the central bank's risk models.
"Well, explicitly, no," Carstens said. "But implicitly all
of us have it in our heads, this possibility."
Carstens was also asked about Mexican monetary policy in the
coming months after the bank launched a surprise rate hike on
Feb. 17 to shore up the peso currency, which had been falling
sharply against the dollar since the end of 2014.
He reiterated that the February move was not the start of a
monetary policy tightening cycle, but that the bank would be
following moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve closely.
"Our monetary policy will above all be led by ... the
exchange rate, the monetary policy relative to the United States
and the inflationary pressures that could occur due to the
economic cycle in Mexico," the central bank governor said.
Trump, front-runner to win the Republican presidential
nomination for the Nov. 8 election, sparked outrage in Mexico
with campaign vows to slap tariffs on Mexican exports and to
build a southern border wall and make Mexico pay for it.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said this month his
country would not pay for Trump's proposed wall along the
U.S.-Mexico border, and likened his "strident tone" to the
ascent of dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
