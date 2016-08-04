MEXICO CITY Aug 3 A Mexican industry lobby said
on Wednesday it had filed a legal challenge to pressure the
government into putting an end to a long-running protest by
dissident teachers which it complains has hurt business.
Mexican employers' federation Coparmex said the government
had breached the rights of business owners and citizens by
failing to enforce the rule of law in protests against an
education reform by the teachers' union known as the CNTE.
Coparmex said it had filed an amparo, a form of
constitutional injunction, in a federal court to defend its
rights against President Enrique Pena Nieto's government.
"What the amparo could do is force the judiciary to mandate
authorities to meet their obligations," Coparmex president
Gustavo de Hoyos said on Mexican television.
Earlier, de Hoyos said that protests have led to blockades
of railways, port disruptions, and damage to public property,
and demanded the government re-establish order.
The government has been unable to reach an accord with the
CNTE over the reform, which imposes mandatory staff evaluations
on the profession. The union says this is unfair towards many
poorer teachers and will result in massive dismissals.
In June, several people were killed when clashes between
police and protesters turned violent in southern Mexico.
(Reporting by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Bill Rigby)