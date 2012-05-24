* Energy, job market and fiscal reforms key PRI targets
* PRI aims to hit ground running if it wins July election
By Dave Graham and Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY, May 23, Mexico's main opposition
faction hopes to secure support for energy, fiscal and labor
market reforms by December if its candidate who is well ahead in
the polls wins the presidency, a senior official in the
Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) said on Wednesday.
Enrique Pena Nieto of the PRI is strong favorite to win the
July 1 presidential election, and he has pledged to overhaul the
Mexican economy in pursuit of annual growth of around 6 percent.
Opening up state oil firm Pemex to more private investment,
improving the tax base and liberalizing the job market are among
Pena Nieto's economic priorities, and the PRI is hopeful it can
broker deals to push them through congress if he prevails.
Should the PRI win, it will seek to build a congressional
consensus on those reforms before the new president takes office
in December, Ildefonso Guajardo, a top economic advisor to Pena
Nieto, told Reuters in an interview.
"That is the intention," said Guajardo, chairman of the
economics committee in the lower house. He is seen by some
analysts as a potential economy minister under Pena Nieto.
How quickly the PRI progresses in the negotiations would
depend heavily on the election's results, but the centrist party
had the will and ability to pull it off, Guajardo added.
Mexico has a five-month transition period between the
election and the accession of new presidents, who may only serve
a single six-year term. Congress will reconvene in September.
The PRI dominated Mexico until it was ousted by the
conservative National Action Party (PAN) in 2000, ending a
71-year stretch in power marred by allegations of corruption and
authoritarianism, especially in the latter part of its rule.
Support for President Felipe Calderon's PAN, however, has
fallen due to its inability to curb drug-related violence that
has killed 55,000 people since the start of 2007, and the
party's failure to create enough jobs for Mexico's growing
population.
The PAN's loss has been the PRI's gain, and recent opinion
polls have shown Pena Nieto could win almost as many votes as
his two main rivals combined. The polls also suggest the PRI and
its allies could win an absolute majority in the lower house.
DEALING WITH CONGRESS
The PRI has attacked the PAN's record on growth, which has
averaged about 2 percent since 2001. Nevertheless, the economic
performance under the PRI in the years going back to Mexico's
default on its debts in 1982 was only slightly superior.
Guajardo said the Pemex shake-up, the labor market bill and
fiscal plan to expand the tax base and make public spending more
efficient were part of the strategy to reach six percent growth,
alongside putting a stop to the violence afflicting the country.
"The way Mexican (public) budgets are managed is obsolete.
It's very short-sighted and terribly short term," he said.
The measures the centrist PRI is seeking to push through
congress are similar to those it has blocked in disputes with
the PAN under Calderon, who has managed to open up struggling
oil giant Pemex to limited private investment.
The PRI says its plans to allow private involvement in
production, exploration and refining at Pemex will require a
constitutional change, or two-thirds backing in congress.
Guajardo said Pena Nieto, 45, had shown he could work with
both sides of the political divide while serving as governor of
the State of Mexico between 2005 and 2011. Mexico's most
populous state with over 15 million people abuts the capital.
Though Pena Nieto is proposing some economic reforms that
sit uncomfortably with many traditionalists on the Left, the PRI
expects to be able to work with a sizable number from the
leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), Guajardo said.
"This is the part associated with Marcelo," he said,
referring to Mexico City mayor Marcelo Ebrard, who many moderate
leftists hoped would win the PRD's nomination for the presidency
in 2012 until his defeat by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Guajardo said he was also confident that leftists in the
PRI, a party with socialist roots that later moved toward the
center, would not obstruct Pena Nieto's reform agenda.