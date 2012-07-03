* Winning party will not have majority in Congress, Senate
* Defeated PAN will cooperate, but not for free
By Miguel Gutierrez and Mica Rosenberg
MEXICO CITY, July 3 Mexico's opposition
Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, won a return to power
at the weekend but will have to make deals with its defeated
adversaries to push major economic reforms through Congress.
President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto plans to fire up Mexico's
lumbering economy by loosening labor laws, overhauling the weak
tax system and opening up state oil monopoly Pemex to more
private investment.
But the latest projections show the PRI will fall short of
an absolute majority, or 50 percent plus one vote, in the
500-member lower house Chamber of Deputies and the 128-seat
Senate.
That means Pena Nieto will need support from the
conservative National Action Party (PAN) of outgoing President
Felipe Calderon, to whom the PRI leader has paid generous
tribute several times since his narrower-than-expected victory
on Sunday.
The PAN prides itself on its principles and has said it will
back measures it believes in. But having proposed similar
economic reforms under Calderon, only to have them obstructed by
the PRI, the PAN is not going to give its support for free.
"We are not going to be as selfish and shortsighted as the
PRI was when it blocked all the reforms presented by Calderon,"
said PAN senator Ruben Camarillo, a key party negotiator who
will be moving to the lower house of Congress.
"But that does not mean giving the PRI a blank check."
Jose Gonzalez Morfin, head of the PAN in the outgoing Senate
and the possible leader of the party in the next lower house,
said the PAN would demand the PRI include measures in their
proposals to make unions more democratic and transparent.
"The (reform) has to come from the PRI so that things get
back on track and unions end up really defending worker's rights
and not just their own power and impunity and shadiness that
does not benefit the country at all," Gonzalez Morfin said.
Fostering competition may also feature among demands from
the PAN. Such deals might be tricky for the PRI, which has to
protect its strong party base of public-sector employees and has
connections to some of Mexico's most powerful business groups.
Polling firm Consulta Mitofsky sees the PRI and its allies,
the Greens, winning at most 249 seats in the lower house and 61
seats in the Senate. It forecasts that the PAN would win as many
as 135 lower house seats and 38 Senate posts.
The PAN's presidential candidate Josefina Vazquez Mota
finished third after voters lost patience with the government's
management of the economy and failure to contain rampant
drug-related violence. Calderon was barred by law from running
again.
The PAN is not the only potential support for the PRI.
The small New Alliance Party (PANAL), a group linked to the
teachers' union, could win between four and 12 seats in the
lower house and one in the Senate, Mitofsky said.
The union has traditionally been allied to the PRI and the
PANAL could offer help to Pena Nieto.
The results suggest that in the best case scenario, the PRI
will need support from the PANAL to assemble a majority in the
lower house, but even with them, will fall short in the Senate.
And Pena Nieto will certainly need the PAN for the
two-thirds majority required for constitutional changes, like
the one needed to allow foreign companies to exploit Mexico's
oil resources with state firm
Pemex.
"We know they are going to need the PAN to get the super
majority to pass (reforms)," said Edwin Gutierrez, a portfolio
manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London. "The big
question is: what's the PAN's price for cooperation?"
Opposing more private involvement in the oil industry is the
leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), which will
have the second largest bloc in the lower house after an
unexpectedly strong showing on Sunday by its presidential
candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Lopez Obrador has yet to concede defeat and said he will ask
election authorities to recount the votes. He said it had been
rigged by the PRI, which ruled Mexico for seven decades, at
times ruthlessly, before being ousted by the PAN in a 2000 vote.
NO BLANK CHECK
Pena Nieto could also face resistance inside his own party
to an overhaul of Pemex, which has been an icon of Mexican
self-sufficiency since a PRI government created it in 1938.
So he will need strong PAN support and discipline within his
own ranks to secure a two-thirds majority -- 334 votes are
needed in the lower house and 86 in the senate.
Due to the complex mix of direct election and proportional
representation used to award seats, final results for the
make-up of Congress are still coming in.
Under Calderon, the PAN put forward many reform proposals
similar to Pena Nieto's plans, but was continually stymied by
the PRD working together with factions of the PRI.
Part of the frustration with Calderon's government was his
inability to move forward with reforms in Congress.
Pena Nieto knows well the high cost of political failure,
and there are signs that other groups potentially affected by
the congressional negotiations are showing flexibility.
The long-running head of Mexico's powerful oil workers'
union Carlos Romero Deschamps, who has been embroiled in
corruption scandals in the past but is tapped for PRI senator,
told Reuters the union was open to discussing reforms.
"Of course we will talk to construct a proposal that
benefits the development of the oil industry," he said.
PRI leaders are adamant that Pena Nieto will be able to
strike deals with the opposition, often noting he had no
majority for four of the six years he spent as governor of the
populous State of Mexico between 2005 and 2011.
"Under Pena Nieto's leadership, pulling together to pass
reforms will be much easier," said Manlio Fabio Beltrones, one
of the PRI's most important congressional power brokers.
"Now that we know he has won, we are going to quickly make
decisions to end the discussion and start agreeing on things."
Both Beltrones and Morfin said there was a window of
opportunity to make headway between Congress reconvening in
September and Pena Nieto taking office in December.
Pena Nieto is confident the varying factions of the PRI - a
wide tent of interests cobbled together over the years to help
the party hold power - will fall into line behind him.
Others say Pena Nieto might also be able to work with the
PRD - but the party has struck a combative tone since Lopez
Obrador came within 6.5 percentage points of Pena Nieto in the
election.
Manuel Camacho Solis, an advisor to Lopez Obrador, is
entering the Senate and says the left will stand up to Pena
Nieto.
"The priority will be to go after political reforms that end
the corruption that has invaded Mexico's electoral system as a
condition for everything else," Camacho Solis said.