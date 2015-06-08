MEXICO CITY, June 7 Mexico's ruling
Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and its allies are close
to winning a majority in the lower house of Congress, but could
fall just short, the country's national electoral institute
(INE) said late on Sunday.
A preliminary INE estimate of the seat distribution in the
500-strong lower house after national elections on Sunday gave
the PRI and its allies between 246 and 263 members, the
institute's president Lorenzo Cordova said.
The PRI and its allies, the Green Party and the smaller New
Alliance Party (PANAL) currently have 251 seats in the lower
house. The PRI and its partners are a few seats short of a
majority in the Senate, which was not up for election on Sunday.
(Reporting by Dave Graham and David Alire Garcia)