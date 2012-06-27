* Embarrassing incidents on eve of election highlight chaos
* Candidates have shied away from drug war issue
* More than 55,000 killed in drug war under Calderon
By Ioan Grillo
MEXICO CITY, June 27 Gunmen kill three policemen
near a fast-food court at Mexico City's international airport as
panicked travelers hit the deck. Hours later the government says
the killers are fellow officers on a drug cartel payroll, and
that they escaped.
Mexican marines announce they have captured a son of the
country's most wanted trafficker, Joaquin "Shorty" Guzman and
the U.S. government applauds the arrest. The next day, the
attorney general has to admit they have the wrong man.
Meanwhile, drug cartel gunmen commit brutal massacres across
the country, dumping headless, mutilated corpses on city streets
and major highways, and rarely getting caught.
The relentless carnage and series of humiliating episodes in
the final days before Mexico's presidential election on Sunday
have further tainted outgoing President Felipe Calderon's
offensive against the drug cartels.
More than 55,000 people have been killed in drug-related
violence since Calderon took office and sent the army to hunt
down drug lords in a crackdown that has defined his presidency.
In view of the immense problems Calderon has faced since
December 2006, his successor almost certainly will focus on
damage limitation rather than stake his or her reputation on
what many consider an unwinnable campaign against the gangs.
While the drug war is a central challenge to whoever takes
over, the candidates have shied away from it in their campaigns.
None of them touched on the issue of drug seizures and the
shooting of cartel kingpins during two long televised debates.
"Whoever wins the election, the new president will try to
avoid being in the same position as Calderon," said Jose
Reveles, an author on Mexico's drug cartels.
"Calderon has shown that it is not good politics in Mexico
right now to make a drug war your central policy."
Calderon is unable to seek re-election but polls show that
Josefina Vazquez Mota, the ruling National Action Party's (PAN)
candidate, is trailing in third place with dissatisfaction over
the drug war cited as a key reason for her poor showing.
Leading the race by double digits is Enrique Pena Nieto of
the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, which
ruled Mexico for 71 years until it was voted out in 2000.
Throughout those decades of PRI rule, Mexico suffered from
endemic corruption and bouts of political turmoil but nothing
like the current levels of drug violence.
Pena Nieto says his main priority on security issues if he
wins on Sunday will be to reduce the rates of homicides,
kidnapping and extortion. Seizing narcotics and taking down drug
bosses will still be a goal, but not the dominant one.
"I reaffirm the Mexican state's obligation to combat drug
trafficking," he told Reuters during the campaign. "But now we
have another matter which for me takes higher priority, that of
the violence. I would focus efforts on reducing the violence."
Pena Nieto is focusing his campaign on economic growth and
leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, running in second
place in most polls, is promising above all to fight poverty.
Vazquez Mota also talks about the economy and education much
more than drug policies and has tried to distance herself from
Calderon's government, running under the slogan "Different."
TROOPS OUT
Calderon launched his offensive against the cartels within
10 days of taking office in late 2006, sending 6,500 police and
soldiers to his home state of Michoacan, where thugs had
recently rolled five severed heads onto a nightclub dance floor.
Within three months, the crackdown expanded to include
50,000 troops across the country and Calderon broke tradition to
don an army uniform and cheer them on in a Michoacan base.
He argues it has been a success as s ecurity forces have shot
dead or arrested 22 from a list of 37 most wanted kingpins. They
have also made record seizures of cocaine, crystal meth and drug
money. But the tactic of "decapitating" cartels - or taking out
their leaders - triggered turf wars and inflamed the violence.
Many of the cartels have been able to bounce back with new
leaders and they appear to be trafficking just as many tons of
narcotics to American users. For example, the U.S. border patrol
seized 2.5 million pounds (1.2 million kg) of marijuana coming
from Mexico in 2011, compared to 1.8 million pounds (816,400 kg)
in 2007.
The violence has scared away some tourists and investors,
shaving about a percentage point off annual economic growth,
according to Finance Ministry estimates.
The war also has highlighted corruption inside the security
forces. While the shootout at the Mexico City airport on Monday
was a shocking example, Mexicans already knew that many police
officers do dirty work for the cartels, from killing other
police to torturing and butchering rival gang members.
Minerva Bautista, who served as secretary for public
security f or Michoacan, survived an attack in which assassins
sprayed 2,700 bullets at her armored car in 2010, injuring a
driver and bodyguard and scattering shrapnel over the seats.
One of her police commanders was arrested and confessed to
working with cartel members on the hit.
"Calderon had a very visible strategy that in the beginning
got easy applause," said Bautista, a member of the leftist Party
of the Democratic Revolution. "But after six years and with the
number of dead we have realized that it is not the right path,
it hasn't given the results and hasn't tackled the causes."
Even when corruption isn't the problem, security forces are
often embarrassingly inept. Last week, m arines were apparently
so eager for good publicity that they paraded Guzman's alleged
son in front of reporters before confirming his identity. They
now say he was a lower ranking cartel member.
Pena Nieto is calling for a major overhaul of the police and
has hired as an adviser the former head of Colombia's National
Police, Oscar Naranjo. Under him, the Colombian force was widely
praised for reducing murders and kidnappings, although Colombia
is still believed to be the world's No. 1 cocaine producer.
A less openly confrontational approach could dampen the
violence although Pena Nieto has promised to keep the army in
certain states because of the threat of armed groups.
The PRI has come under fire recently after several senior
members were accused of working with drug traffickers, including
Tomas Yarrington, a former state governor who faces money
laundering charges in the United States.
Amid the scandals, some rival politicians have claimed the
PRI might make pacts with cartels rather than fight them.
Pena Nieto categorically denies the allegation.
"The law is enforced," he said last week. "It is never
negotiated."