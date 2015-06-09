(Updates vote count, adds FACTBOX link, quote from voter)
By Dave Graham and Max De Haldevang
MEXICO CITY, June 8 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto was close to retaining a slim majority in the lower
house of Congress on Monday despite losing support in mid-term
elections marked by public anger over corruption, gang violence
and weak economic growth.
Mexicans voted on Sunday for the 500-strong lower house as
well as nine state governorships and more than 1,000 state and
municipal posts in what was seen as a referendum on Pena Nieto's
rule. The Senate was not up for renewal.
By late Monday afternoon, with around 93 percent of polling
station returns counted, preliminary results showed that Pena
Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and its allies
in Congress had won 40 percent of the vote.
That was down about two percentage points from the 2012
election when the PRI, the Green Party and the smaller New
Alliance Party won a one-seat majority of 251 seats.
Underscoring disenchantment with the PRI, a blunt, outspoken
rancher who defected from the party became the first independent
candidate to win a state governorship in modern Mexican history.
Jaime Rodriguez easily defeated the PRI in the northern
state of Nuevo Leon after tapping into widespread discontent
with established parties.
"We've had so much corruption, so much violence and people
want change," said Jose Palacio Rodriguez, 38, a teacher in
Mexico City.
Initial estimates from Mexico's electoral authority had the
PRI and its partners winning between 246 and 263 lower house
seats. The PRI could benefit if, as forecast, votes from smaller
parties who fail to get the minimum percentage needed to enter
Congress are redistributed.
Jorge Buendia, head of polling firm Buendia & Laredo, said
he had "no doubt" that the PRI had won just enough votes.
More detailed results are not expected until Wednesday.
In second place, the center-right National Action Party had
20.9 percent of the vote, one of its worst recent showings.
The big loser was the leftist Party of the Democratic
Revolution (PRD). It stood on 10.8 percent of the vote after
breakaway former leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's new Morena
party diluted its base and captured 8.4 percent support.
The campaign was blighted by drug cartel intimidation and
teachers protesting against education reforms. At least seven
candidates and nine political officials were killed during it.
In the first part of his presidency, Pena Nieto enacted
major economic reforms, but problems later started to pile up.
Stung by international outcry over the apparent massacre of
43 students in September by a drug gang working with local
police, Pena Nieto was then caught up in a conflict-of-interest
scandal following revelations that he, his wife and his finance
minister had bought houses from government contractors.
Having fulfilled the bulk of his main legislative pledges,
including measures to end the state oil and gas monopoly and
open up the telecoms sector to competition, Pena Nieto is not
expected to rely on Congress as much in his last three years.
