Sept 20 Mexican's main leftist opposition party
on Sunday agreed to consider political tie-ups with conservative
rivals as it gears up to take on President Enrique Pena Nietos
Institutional Revolutionary Party in state elections due next
year.
The leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) voted
to weigh such alliances with the center-right National Action
Party (PAN) on a case-by-case basis at its national congress on
Sunday.
A handful of states face elections next year, and joining
forces could help bolster opposition parties' chances ahead of
the next presidential race in 2018.
Various PAN and PRD lawmakers told Reuters earlier this
month that they expect the parties to join forces in some states
ahead of the elections, as they seek to capitalize on anger over
gang violence, sluggish economic growth and conflict of interest
scandals enveloping Pena Nieto.
"The PRD will form alliances with the PAN but only under
certain conditions and with specific aims," the PRD said after
lawmakers approved the partys tactics for the state elections.
