By Dave Graham
| XALAPA, Mexico, June 6
Mexico's ruling party
looked set to lose control of several bastions in Sunday's
regional elections, dealing a heavy blow to President Enrique
Pena Nieto for failing to crack down on corruption and gang
violence.
The rout would help set the tone for the next presidential
election in 2018, underscoring deep discontent over graft
scandals and a sluggish economy, and throwing the contest open
to contenders from both the left and right.
Early results from gubernatorial races in 12 of Mexico's 31
states showed Pena Nieto's ruling Institutional Revolutionary
Party, or PRI, heading for defeat in seven of them, a result far
worse than most polls had forecast.
Projected losses included two oil-rich strongholds in the
Gulf of Mexico, Veracruz and neighboring Tamaulipas, both of
which have been plagued by gang violence for years, as well as
Quintana Roo, home to Mexico's top tourist destination Cancun.
All three have been run by the PRI for over eight decades.
The opposition center-right National Action Party (PAN)
looked poised to be the main beneficiary, taking an early lead
in six states, several of them in alliance with the centre-left
Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).
"We've broken the authoritarian monopoly the PRI has held
for more than 86 years," a buoyant PAN leader Ricardo Anaya told
cheering supporters after polls closed on Sunday.
In a televised debate, Anaya then castigated the PRI for a
surge in kidnappings in Tamaulipas and noted that two of the
party's former state governors are wanted by U.S. prosecutors
for alleged ties to drug gangs. One of the men, Eugenio
Hernandez, was pictured freely casting his vote on Sunday.
The PRI held nine of the 12 states going into the vote, of
which the most populous is Veracruz, a region dominated by just
a few families since the PRI took control in the decades after
Mexico's 1910 revolution.
Initial results showed the PRI behind in Veracruz, with the
party of two-time presidential runner-up Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador and the PAN-PRD contender jostling for first place.
A win in Veracruz by Cuitlahuac Garcia of Lopez Obrador's
new leftist National Regeneration Movement, or Morena, would
give the former Mexico City mayor a strong platform to make
another run for the presidency in two years time.
It could also unsettle investors given that Lopez Obrador
has vowed to undo Pena Nieto's signature reform, a historic
opening of the oil industry to private investors.
Veracruz had become a liability for Pena Nieto after years
of gang warfare, mounting debts and allegations of corruption.
There were reports of violence and fraud in the state on
Sunday, and both opposition campaigns said the PRI had tried to
intimidate their supporters and rig the vote.
Accused by critics of misusing public funds and failing to
tackle rampant impunity, outgoing Veracruz Governor Javier
Duarte had become such a lightning rod for public anger that PRI
candidate Hector Yunes said he was "embarrassed" to be in the
same party.
Duarte, who could not seek re-election, has denied
wrongdoing. But his six-year term became notorious for the
killings of journalists and violent crime.
Few voters in Veracruz state capital Xalapa sought to defend
him.
"There's no money, there's no jobs, there's no security for
our children," said local teacher Ruth Morales, 52. "This
government has only benefited a handful of people."
(Additional reporting by Natalie Schachar, and Frank Jack
Daniel; Editing by Simon Gardner and Dominic Evans)