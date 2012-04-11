* New poll shows Vazquez Mota slipping back
* PAN TV ad calls Pena Nieto "liar"
By Miguel Gutierrez and Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's ruling
conservatives have stepped up attacks on presidential
front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto in an effort to help their
struggling candidate, who is slipping back toward third place.
A new TV spot by the National Action Party, or PAN,
describing Pena Nieto as a "liar" began to circulate just as a
poll showed support for PAN contender Josefina Vazquez Mota
falling to its lowest level since the campaign began.
Pena Nieto, of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary
Party (PRI), has a commanding lead over Vazquez Mota, whose bid
has been undermined by squabbles within her party and a string
of mishaps on the campaign trail ahead of the July 1 election.
The advertisement focuses on Pena Nieto's governorship of
the State of Mexico, a populous region flanking much of the
capital, and accuses him of failing to complete two public works
projects he had promised during his 2005-2011 tenure.
"Pena Nieto is a liar. He doesn't keep his word," a male
voice says in the spot reminiscent of ads the PAN unleashed
against the longstanding 2006 front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador, who eventually lost to Calderon in a tight finish.
However, Pena Nieto has a much bigger lead over Vazquez Mota
than Lopez Obrador enjoyed over Calderon at the same stage in
2006, and the PAN candidate is losing, not gaining ground.
The latest daily voter survey by pollster GEA-ISA put
support for Vazquez Mota at 18 percent, just 1.5 percentage
points ahead of the left-wing Lopez Obrador in third. Pena Nieto
was way out in front at 40.1 percent.
Federico Berrueto, director general of pollster Gabinete de
Comunicacion Estrategica, said the PAN's negative strategy
smacked of desperation and could even backfire on Vazquez Mota.
"I'd describe it as a last resort," he said. "Even if it
ends up being successful it wouldn't surprise me if the one who
profits from it is Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador."
The PAN accusations rang hollow because Mexican voters know
that governors cannot always fulfill all their promises - and
because the PRI could use the same tactic on Calderon and point
to where his PAN administration had failed, Berrueto said.
DIRTY CAMPAIGN
The TV broadside targets the image the PRI has carefully
built up around Pena Nieto of a politician who delivers. His
reputation as governor was forged by pledges he signed, then
checked off as completed during his term in power.
Roberto Gil, Vazquez Mota's campaign chief, said the PRI
should brace itself for more of the same.
"We're going to show that Enrique Pena Nieto's campaign,
based on the idea that he honors his pledges, is completely
false, because the only thing that's absolutely certain is that
Pena Nieto is lying," Gil told Mexican radio.
As Pena Nieto's team prepared to stage a rally in the center
of the southern city of Oaxaca o n W ednesday, supporters were
unfazed by the latest offensive against the PRI hopeful.
"It's understandable you get these things in the fight to
win, but I don't think the PAN's dirty campaign will affect Pena
Nieto," said Arturo Aquino, a local sweet vendor. "Those of us
who are going to vote for the PRI won't change our vote."
The PRI ruled Mexico for 71 years straight until the PAN
ousted it in 2000. The PAN's popularity has suffered due to a
failure to create enough jobs, and a spiral in drug-related
violence that has marred Calderon's term in office.
Calderon is barred by law from seeking a second term.
While the PAN slings mud at its rival, the PRI's cause is
benefiting from a much slicker public relations machine than in
2006, when the party was divided and finished a distant third.
"Their publicity is very impressive," said Ulises Beltran of
polling firm BGC. "It was a disaster six years ago."