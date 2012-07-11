* Advisers will help craft deals with other parties

By Anahi Rama and Ana Isabel Martinez

MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexico's president-elect Enrique Pena Nieto called on rival parties to rally around his plans for economic reforms on Wednesday, naming a team of advisers to help negotiate deals and pave the transition to the next government.

Pena Nieto's election win on July 1 will bring the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which ruled Mexico for most of the 20th century, back to power after more than a decade on the sidelines.

The young former governor ran on a platform of ambitious, market-friendly tax, labor and energy reforms but his plans could hit snags in Congress after the PRI failed to win a majority in either chamber of legislature.

"We will have a diverse Congress where no party has an absolute majority and as a result, all the parties will be responsible for coming to agreements," Pena Nieto told a news conference.

"It is time to agree, not impose," he said. "Time to build, not obstruct."

The PRI was accused of blocking many similar reforms during the administration of outgoing President Felipe Calderon but now Pena Nieto says the changes are necessary to transform the country and insists his party is behind him.

Pena Nieto shied away from naming an official transition team before the electoral tribunal formally declares a winner, a decision that could take until September.

The runner-up in the race, leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has rejected the election results, accusing the PRI of widespread vote buying and could ask the tribunal to annul the election. Lopez Obrador also contested his much narrower loss to Calderon in 2006, launching protests that choked Mexico's capital city for weeks.

The PRI denies the allegations and Pena Nieto said Jesus Murillo, a lawyer and former governor of the central state of Hidalgo, will head up his defense in front of electoral authorities.

Pena Nieto said Murillo will work with his campaign manager, Luis Videgaray, and another ex-governor from Hidalgo State, Miguel Angel Osorio Chong, to plot strategy in the interim.

On the campaign trail, Pena Nieto said Mexico could reach growth rates of 6 percent per year and promised lure more private investment to state run oil monopoly Pemex to turn around a slide in oil production.

"We will be working with experts to craft the economic reform proposals that will without a doubt form the basis of increased economic growth," Pena Nieto said.

Calderon's conservative National Action Party (PAN) finished third in the race, as voters tired of lackluster economic growth and more than 55,000 drug war deaths during his term. (Reporting by Anahi Rama; Writing by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Paul Simao)